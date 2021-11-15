Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 11 how Resmi Selami, aged 45, was found at his former home on Tapton Bank, near Crosspool, Sheffield, with 120 cannabis plants with an estimated, potential street value of between £33,600 and £100,800.

Matthew Burdon, prosecuting, said police received intelligence there was a cannabis grow at the property and after they executed a search warrant on September 22 they found a total of 120 cannabis plants.

Mr Burdon added: “The address had been converted into what was described as an indoor cultivation and cannabis plants were being grown in four of the rooms at the address.”

An expert estimated the potential street value for the cannabis harvest was between £33,600 and £100,800, according to Mr Burdon.

Albanian national Selami, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to producing the class B drug cannabis.

Andrew Swaby, defending, said Selami arrived in the UK illegally because he was looking for work to support his family in Albania.

Mr Swaby added Selami had originally been working as a labourer in Belgium and after he had struggled to find work in the building trade in the UK he was exploited by others and agreed to look after the cannabis plants as a gardener.

Recorder Felicity Davies told Selami: “It is said you are someone who was exploited but you put yourself in that position again by coming here illegally.”

She sentenced Selami to 22 months of custody.