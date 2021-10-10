The Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team’s latest drugs bust on Summer Lane, Netherthorpe, led to the recovery of cannabis plants worth £70,000.

The team covers areas including Walkley, Hillsborough and Upperthorpe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police team in Sheffield has seized cannabis plants worth £5m

Sergeant Simon Kirkham said there are direct links between drugs and crime and anti-social behaviour, which can blight communities in the city.

“As the team made entry to the property on Summer Street the lone occupant reacted to the loud bang and immediately surrendered to PC Ben Howell as he stood still on his own stairway with a startled look on his face. It was over for him within 10 seconds,” he said.

“The property was extensively modified and £70,000 worth of cannabis plants were seized. The electrics were bypassed and the chap was charged and remanded in custody.

“This chap is the seventh person we have imprisoned or remanded for this sort of thing and, since formed, it takes the team’s tally over £5m worth of cannabis seized. This doesn't include significant quantities of Class A drugs taken too.

“There are direct links with other crime and anti-social behaviour and drug production so these efforts are designed to positively impact the wider community.”

Anyone with information on those involved in the supply of cannabis or other drugs in Sheffield should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.