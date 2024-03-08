Hurlfield Road assault Sheffield: Child, 15, interviewed by police after reported attack on 16-year-old girl
and live on Freeview channel 276
A child has been interviewed by police after another youngster was injured in an alleged assault near a Sheffield school.
It is understood that the victim was taken to hospital after the incident, which happened on Tuesday afternoon, and police say that they are putting on extra patrols following the incident, which was reported on Tuesday afternoon.
The attack is reported to have taken place on Hurlfield Road, near Gleadless, not far from Springs Academy, a major Sheffield school.
South Yorkshire Police today issued a statement confirming that they were investigating the alleged attack.
The statement said: "We were called at 3.27pm on Tuesday (March 5) following reports of an assault on Hurlfield Road in Sheffield.
"It is reported that a 16-year-old girl suffered a minor head injury after being assaulted in the street.
"A 15-year-old girl has been identified as a suspect and interviewed by officers.
They added: "Additional patrols are taking place in the area and officers are now working in partnership with the Youth Offending Team to progress the investigation."