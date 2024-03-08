Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A child has been interviewed by police after another youngster was injured in an alleged assault near a Sheffield school.

It is understood that the victim was taken to hospital after the incident, which happened on Tuesday afternoon, and police say that they are putting on extra patrols following the incident, which was reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attack is reported to have taken place on Hurlfield Road, near Gleadless, not far from Springs Academy, a major Sheffield school.

South Yorkshire Police today issued a statement confirming that they were investigating the alleged attack.

The statement said: "We were called at 3.27pm on Tuesday (March 5) following reports of an assault on Hurlfield Road in Sheffield.

"It is reported that a 16-year-old girl suffered a minor head injury after being assaulted in the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A 15-year-old girl has been identified as a suspect and interviewed by officers.