Pictures show scene of horror fall where man suffered ‘life changing injuries’
By David Kessen
Published 7th Mar 2024, 15:57 GMT
Pictures show the scene on Burgoyne Road, near Walkley, after it was closed off by police after a horrific fall from a roof.

South Yorkshire Police have issued a statement saying that the man who fell from the building on the street, had suffered ‘life changing injuries’ in the fall.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance after the incident, say police

Burgoyne Road has been closed at Walkley after a man fell from a roof on the street

Emergency services had been called out after receiving calls from residents raising concerns for a man on the roof.

The street remains closed throughout today, with South Yorkshire Police having remained on the scene since last night.

Pictures show how blue and white police tape was stretched out across the top of the street, while officers carried out investigations at the scene. Tape could also been seen across the bottom end of the street

An officer stood guarding the entrance to one of the houses near the top of the road.

