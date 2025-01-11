Dramatic scenes as huge blazes break out at house & industrial premises in Sheffield

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 11th Jan 2025, 12:00 GMT
Large fires broke out at a house and an industrial premises in separate incident in Sheffield last night, resulting in a road closure and pleas to the public as firefighters worked to tackle the blazes.

The first of the fires broke out a property located on Rutland Road, which connects Neepsend to Upperthorpe in Sheffield, last night (Friday, January 10, 2025).

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson told The Star: “Six fire engines attended a house fire on Rutland Road, Sheffield after a call was received at 5.42pm.

“Three hose reel jets were used to tackle the fire.

“The incident had been dealt with by 9.46pm.

“ An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.”

Firefighters were then called out to another large blaze on Rotherham Road at Beighton around 90 minutes later.

The SYFR spokesperson added: “Six fire engines attended an industrial fire on Rotherham Road, Beighton after a call was received at 7.20pm.

“The fire was extinguished by 10.29pm but the site will be re-inspected today to ensure the fire is completely out.”

Residents close to the site of both blazes were asked to stay away, as firefighters worked to extinguish them in posts shared on the X social media platform.

