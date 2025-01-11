Dramatic scenes as huge blazes break out at house & industrial premises in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Large fires broke out at a house and an industrial premises in separate incident in Sheffield last night, resulting in a road closure and pleas to the public as firefighters worked to tackle the blazes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first of the fires broke out a property located on Rutland Road, which connects Neepsend to Upperthorpe in Sheffield, last night (Friday, January 10, 2025).

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson told The Star: “Six fire engines attended a house fire on Rutland Road, Sheffield after a call was received at 5.42pm.

Stock picture of firefighters at work | 3rd party

“Three hose reel jets were used to tackle the fire.

“The incident had been dealt with by 9.46pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Healthcare worker at HMP Doncaster exploited position to have affair with inmate & steal medication

“ An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.”

Read More John March: Remorseless Sheffield man guilty of raping boy multiple times when he was in his early teens

Firefighters were then called out to another large blaze on Rotherham Road at Beighton around 90 minutes later.

The SYFR spokesperson added: “Six fire engines attended an industrial fire on Rotherham Road, Beighton after a call was received at 7.20pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fire was extinguished by 10.29pm but the site will be re-inspected today to ensure the fire is completely out.”

Residents close to the site of both blazes were asked to stay away, as firefighters worked to extinguish them in posts shared on the X social media platform.