Dramatic scenes as huge blazes break out at house & industrial premises in Sheffield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The first of the fires broke out a property located on Rutland Road, which connects Neepsend to Upperthorpe in Sheffield, last night (Friday, January 10, 2025).
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson told The Star: “Six fire engines attended a house fire on Rutland Road, Sheffield after a call was received at 5.42pm.
“Three hose reel jets were used to tackle the fire.
“The incident had been dealt with by 9.46pm.
“ An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.”
Firefighters were then called out to another large blaze on Rotherham Road at Beighton around 90 minutes later.
The SYFR spokesperson added: “Six fire engines attended an industrial fire on Rotherham Road, Beighton after a call was received at 7.20pm.
“The fire was extinguished by 10.29pm but the site will be re-inspected today to ensure the fire is completely out.”
Residents close to the site of both blazes were asked to stay away, as firefighters worked to extinguish them in posts shared on the X social media platform.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.