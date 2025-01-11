Linda Stringer individual Estate Agency, Powered by eXp, has listed this incredible detached four-bedroom property, which is based in the heart of Malin Bridge, on Zoopla.

The location of the property, which enjoys secure gated access thanks to electric gates leading to a spacious driveway, means both open countryside and access to Sheffield’s Supertram network are only a short distance away.

The property’s versatile living spaces include two elegant reception rooms, a lounge and dining room, a snug along with a ground floor water closet.

But it is the exceptional outdoor area which is the star of the show. It features a summerhouse with a log burner, a hot tub, a covered outdoor kitchen and BBQ area, lawns, seating areas, along with the footprint of a former swimming pool.

With four large bedrooms, including a master with an en-suite and two with a Jack-and-Jill shower room, this property makes for a spacious family home.

The large kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a stylish and practical layout.

Down into the cellar rooms are versatile spaces, which are currently used as an office, utility room, and additional storage.

