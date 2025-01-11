Amazing four-bed Sheffield home with exceptional outdoor area featuring hot tub & kitchen on sale for £800k

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 11th Jan 2025, 13:12 GMT

A stunning period Sheffield home combining character with modern features and luxury living, including an exceptional outdoor area featuring a hot tub and a kitchen, is on the market now for £800,000.

Linda Stringer individual Estate Agency, Powered by eXp, has listed this incredible detached four-bedroom property, which is based in the heart of Malin Bridge, on Zoopla.

The location of the property, which enjoys secure gated access thanks to electric gates leading to a spacious driveway, means both open countryside and access to Sheffield’s Supertram network are only a short distance away.

The property’s versatile living spaces include two elegant reception rooms, a lounge and dining room, a snug along with a ground floor water closet.

But it is the exceptional outdoor area which is the star of the show. It features a summerhouse with a log burner, a hot tub, a covered outdoor kitchen and BBQ area, lawns, seating areas, along with the footprint of a former swimming pool.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

With four large bedrooms, including a master with an en-suite and two with a Jack-and-Jill shower room, this property makes for a spacious family home.

The large kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a stylish and practical layout.

Down into the cellar rooms are versatile spaces, which are currently used as an office, utility room, and additional storage.

View photos of this outstanding property below before visiting the listing on Zoopla by clicking here.

Linda Stringer individual Estate Agency, Powered by eXp, has listed this incredible detached four-bedroom property, which is based in the heart of Malin Bridge, on Zoopla

1. Linda Stringer individual Estate Agency, Powered by eXp, has listed this incredible detached four-bedroom property, which is based in the heart of Malin Bridge.

Linda Stringer individual Estate Agency, Powered by eXp, has listed this incredible detached four-bedroom property, which is based in the heart of Malin Bridge, on Zoopla | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The exceptional outdoor area features a summerhouse with a log burner, a hot tub, a covered outdoor kitchen and BBQ area, lawns, seating areas, and the footprint of a former swimming pool

2. The exceptional outdoor area

The exceptional outdoor area features a summerhouse with a log burner, a hot tub, a covered outdoor kitchen and BBQ area, lawns, seating areas, and the footprint of a former swimming pool | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Another picture of the exceptional outdoor area

3. Another picture of the exceptional outdoor area

Another picture of the exceptional outdoor area | Zoopla

Photo Sales
This lounge makes up just one of the versatile living spaces on offer

4. Versatile living spaces

This lounge makes up just one of the versatile living spaces on offer | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Home and garden
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice