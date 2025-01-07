Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hunt is underway to catch a man who allegedly exposed himself to several women in a broad daylight incident at a Sheffield park plagued by a wave of similar incidents.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at Endcliffe Park, near Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, at around 9.25am on Friday, November 15, 2024.

It is the fifth incident of a similar nature reported to have taken place at the park over the past year.

Releasing details of the latest incident today (Tuesday, January 7, 2025), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On November 15 at 9.25am in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, it is reported that a man indecently exposed himself to several women.

“He then left the park by the Riverdale Road exit.

“Since the incident was reported to us, an investigation was launched and officers have followed a number of lines of enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident and identify the man.

“The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, of stocky build with straight white hair. He is of average height and clean shaven.

“Do you know this man?”

The four other incidents alleged to have taken place in Endcliffe Park since February 2024 are as follows:

A man shouting to two women while exposing himself at the side of the river in September 2024

A man indecently exposing himself to a woman as she walked into the park from its Rustlings Road entrance in June 2024

An incident of indecent exposure reported in April 2024

An incident of indecent exposure reported in February 2024

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment on whether detectives believe any of the five incidents are believed to be linked.

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101.

You can contact the force online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

The incident number 222 of November 15, 2024 should be quoted when contacting police in connection with the most recent Endcliffe Park incident.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org