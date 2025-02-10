A number of family heirlooms were stolen in a Sheffield burglary, including a watch marking ‘25 years faithful service’ .

The burglary at a property on Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, took place on the evening of Thursday, January 23, 2025.

Police today appealed for help to recover the stolen heirlooms.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called around 8.15pm to reports of a burglary on Manchester Road, in the Stocksbridge area of the city.

“It is reported that a safe was taken during the burglary, which contained two watches.

“Officers have been working hard to locate the watches, including trawling nearby CCTV cameras and conducting house to house enquiries, and we are now appealing for your help to find the watches and return them to their owner.

“Both watches are family heirlooms, and are distinctive in their appearance.

“One is a Smith ‘DE LUXE’ wrist watch, with a red strap, and the words ’25 years faithful service’ engraved on the back.

“The other is a Sorna Pendant, with a dark blue outer case, with gold flowers on it.

“Do you recognise these and can you help our officers with their investigation?”

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 874 of January 23, 2025.

Alternatively, you can get in touch with the force online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.