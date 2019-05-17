Driver hunted after crashing car following abandoned police chase in Rotherham
A manhunt is under way for a motorist who crashed a car following an abandoned police chase in Rotherham.
The police chase was mounted after the man, who was behind the wheel of a Volvo V50, failed to stop for roads policing officers in Maltby on Monday.
South Yorkshire Police said the car sped off but officers abandoned the pursuit when it entered a housing estate, where children were playing in the street.
In a Facebook post, the force said: “As our officers are trained to constantly and dynamically risk assess all pursuits, we abandoned the pursuit when the Volvo entered a housing estate. Children and families were on the street and clearly heightened the risk. “Criminals have no such moral compass and this Volvo was found a short while later embedded into a gatepost on Norwood Avenue, Maltby.
“The driver had scarpered and we understand him to have been collected by another vehicle.”
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.