Man carried out 'sustained sex assault in silence' against woman on train to Sheffield
"This was a horrible ordeal which left the young woman shaken and traumatised."
A 24-year-old man sexually assaulted a woman on board a train heading to Sheffield in what police called a "horrible ordeal" for the victim.
Muath Dahdal was sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on September 7 for the attack on board a Northern Rail service in October 2022.
The court heard how on October 13 last year, the victim was travelling from Hull when Dahdal boarded the train at Doncaster and sat next to her.
Throughout the journey to Sheffield, Dahdal carried out a sustained sexual assault in silence, without speaking to the victim.
Both the victim, a 28-year-old woman, and Dahdal left the service separately at Sheffield, where the victim approached a British Transport Police officer on the platform and reported what had happened.
Shortly afterwards Dahdal, of Colne Road, Huddersfield, was identified by the victim and arrested as he left the station.
The 24-year-old was found guilty of sexual assault by Sheffield magistrates on September 7 and was sentenced to 26 weeks in jail, suspended for 18 months.
He was also ordered to pay £300 compensation, £200 costs and is on the sex offenders register for seven years.
Investigating officer DC Lucy Broadbent said: "This was a horrible ordeal which left the young woman shaken and traumatised.
"Dahdal showed no remorse for his actions, denying the sexual assault and answering no comment in interview.
“We take all reports of sexual harassment and unwanted sexual behaviour seriously and will support victims throughout our investigations.
“If you are a victim of, or a witness to, a sexual offence on the railway - I urge you to report it to us by texting 61016 or via the Railway Guardian app. We will always take you seriously."