"This was a horrible ordeal which left the young woman shaken and traumatised."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 24-year-old man sexually assaulted a woman on board a train heading to Sheffield in what police called a "horrible ordeal" for the victim.

Muath Dahdal was sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on September 7 for the attack on board a Northern Rail service in October 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard how on October 13 last year, the victim was travelling from Hull when Dahdal boarded the train at Doncaster and sat next to her.

Muath Dahdal, of Colne Road, Huddersfield, carried out a "sustained sex assault in silence" against a woman on a train to Sheffield in October 2022.

Throughout the journey to Sheffield, Dahdal carried out a sustained sexual assault in silence, without speaking to the victim.

Both the victim, a 28-year-old woman, and Dahdal left the service separately at Sheffield, where the victim approached a British Transport Police officer on the platform and reported what had happened.

Shortly afterwards Dahdal, of Colne Road, Huddersfield, was identified by the victim and arrested as he left the station.

Muath Dahdal, of Colne Road, Huddersfield, was sentenced to 26 weeks in jail suspended for 18 months and must sign the sex offenders register for seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old was found guilty of sexual assault by Sheffield magistrates on September 7 and was sentenced to 26 weeks in jail, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to pay £300 compensation, £200 costs and is on the sex offenders register for seven years.

Investigating officer DC Lucy Broadbent said: "This was a horrible ordeal which left the young woman shaken and traumatised.

"Dahdal showed no remorse for his actions, denying the sexual assault and answering no comment in interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We take all reports of sexual harassment and unwanted sexual behaviour seriously and will support victims throughout our investigations.