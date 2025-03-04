Three men organised parties at which they got children drunk and then abused them in one “of the most harrowing cases” a detective has ever worked on.

The trio were convicted following a National Crime Agency investigation.

Romauld Stefan Houphouet, aged 37, an Ivoirian national, of Spital Lane, Sheffield, and Absolom Sigiyo, 42, a Zimbabwean national, of Longfellow Drive, Rotherham, were found guilty of raping two 15-year-old girls on a number of occasions between 2011 and 2012.

Sigiyo was also found guilty of intimidating one of the victims when he pressured her in an attempt to stop her supporting the NCA investigation launched in 2018.

Jacek Brzozwski, 35, a Polish national, of Middle Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to sexual activity with one of the girls.

The abuse began within minutes of the victims’ first encounter with Houphouet in 2011.

Then aged 24, Houphouet, approached the girls in Rotherham town centre and invited them to a party. He asked to speak alone with one of the girls and took her into an alleyway, where he raped her.

After the attack, Houphouet took the girls to a house party at Sigiyo’s home where there were a number of men, including Sigiyo and Brzozwski.

The NCA said the girls “endured a year of sexual abuse” at this house and at a second property Sigiyo later lived at.

One victim recalled how Houphouet asked her to perform a lap dance for him at the first party.

She and her friend were given alcohol, after which she was sick in the bathroom.

When she came out of the room, Houphouet took her into a bedroom and raped her for the second time that evening.

The victims described having chaotic lives at the time and living in a care home from which they wanted to escape.

The NCA said both men took advantage of the girls’ vulnerability, grooming and exploiting them.

Sigiyo paid for taxis to his place and gave them cigarettes and alcohol. Once the girls had accepted these offerings, Sigiyo and Houphouet demanded the girls give them sex in return.

Sigiyo and Houphouet raped the girls multiple times.

The second victim described being raped two to three times a week by Sigiyo, and on one occasion woke up to find him attempting to rape her.

The first victim told NCA investigators how Houphouet was possessive of her. She relayed how on one occasion, Houphouet verbally abused and raped her in an act of revenge, after finding Brzozwski – his lodger – having sex with her at one of the parties.

The girl was also raped by Sigiyo.

Specially trained officers from Operation Stovewood – the NCA’s investigation into historic allegations of sexual abuse in Rotherham – contacted the women, who are both now in their 20s, after identifying them as potential victims.

The women subsequently told officers about the abuse.

While under investigation for rape, Sigiyo approached one of the women on the street and pressured her to tell police he was innocent.

But the woman instead reported what he had done, and NCA officers further arrested Sigiyo on suspicion of intimidation.

Sigiyo was charged with this and numerous sexual offences and Houphouet and Brzozwski were charged with sexual offences in November 2022.

Senior Investigating Officer, Kath Blainm said: “This is one of the most harrowing cases I have investigated.

“Sigiyo and Houphouet lured two vulnerable girls to parties where they kept the children intoxicated so they could abuse them in the worst ways.“

“Brzozwski contributed to their suffering, including by having sex with one of the girls who he knew was a child and vulnerable.

“The victims have shown extraordinary bravery in reporting their abuse. What happened to them can never be undone, but I hope the verdicts today will at least give them a sense that their abusers have been held to account and justice has been done.

“The National Crime Agency continues to pursue justice for numerous other people who we have identified were abused as children. I really encourage anyone who was abused as a child to report it to the police.”

Martin McRobb, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “These defendants preyed on vulnerable young girls who they knew they could groom with alcohol and gifts with the sole aim of repeatedly sexually exploiting them.

“The victims in this case are now adults but they have had to live with the trauma caused by the vile and serious sexual offences committed against them in their youth.

“We know it can be difficult to talk about such abuse, and I would like to extend my thanks to the victims for the courage and fortitude they showed in coming forward and giving evidence against these men.

“The Crown Prosecution Service will continue to work closely with law enforcement partners to support all victims of child sexual abuse as we relentlessly pursue justice on their behalf.”

Houphouet and Sigiyo are due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on March 5.

Brzozwski will be sentenced on April 14 at the same court.

The NCA's Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

NCA officers have identified more than 1,100 victims, and to date 42 people – including Sigiyo, Houphouet and Brzozwski - have been convicted.

A number of active investigations remain ongoing.

Houphouet was found guilty of:

Four counts of rape relating to victim one

One count of sexual assault relating to victim one.

Sigiyo was found guilty of:

One count of rape relating to victim one

One count of rape relating to victim two;

One count of penetrative sexual activity with a child relating to victim two

One count of attempted rape relating to victim two

One count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity

One count of intimidation

Brzozwski pleaded guilty to:

One count of penetrative sexual activity with a child.