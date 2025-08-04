A man has been arrested, after residents reported seeing a man carrying an axe on a residential street.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident unfolded in the Thurscoe area of Barnsley on Friday night (August 1, 2025).

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed armed officers were sent out in response to reports of a man carrying an axe in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson told The Star: “We were called at 7.41pm on Friday (August 1, 2025) to reports of a man carrying an axe on Houghton Road in Thurnscoe, Barnsley.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “We were called at 7.41pm on Friday (August 1, 2025) to reports of a man carrying an axe on Houghton Road in Thurnscoe, Barnsley | Adobe/Google

“Officers searched the area and located the man at an address on School Street.

“No injuries were reported.

“The 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”