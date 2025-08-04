Houghton Road: Armed police called out over reports of man carrying axe on residential Barnsley street
The incident unfolded in the Thurscoe area of Barnsley on Friday night (August 1, 2025).
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed armed officers were sent out in response to reports of a man carrying an axe in the area.
A force spokesperson told The Star: “We were called at 7.41pm on Friday (August 1, 2025) to reports of a man carrying an axe on Houghton Road in Thurnscoe, Barnsley.
“Officers searched the area and located the man at an address on School Street.
“No injuries were reported.
“The 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”