Horror as owner “helplessly watched” innocent being viciously killed by aggressive large breed in Rotherham
A woman had to “helplessly” watch her dog be grabbed and killed by an aggressive large breed, in what police have called a “vicious attack”.
She was walking her dog along Monkwood Road in Rotherham on Friday (February 9) when she was approached by a dog, believed to be a German Shepherd or Herder breed.
It grabbed the innocent dog from her hold and began to “viciously attack it”.
Bystanders intervened, pulling the larger dog from its victim, but it sadly died at the scene.
The attacking dog was seized and remains in police kennels. The owner has not come forward and an investigation to identify them and hold them responsible is ongoing.
Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, who is leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, said: “The only reason this innocent dog lost its life is because of poor and irresponsible ownership.
“You, as a dog owner, are responsible for your dog’s actions. If your dog bites someone, you are the one who will be put before the courts.
“We will work to ensure the owner of this dog is identified and justice is sought for the victim.
“We know incidents occur whereby dogs do escape properties, but if you know your dog can escape your garden or you purposefully allow your dogs to roam without supervision, you are an irresponsible owner.”
“We know the majority of people love their dogs, care for them and appreciate the joy being a dog owner brings, but a small proportion of people do not, and do not care.
“To these people, be warned. Dogs causing fear and harm in our communities will not be tolerated.”
What precautions should I take as a dog owner?
Police have asked that dog owners take the following action to protect others:
Ensure your dog wears a collar, tag, and is microchipped with up-to-date information.
Walk your dog on a lead.
Ensure your garden and gate are secure.
Never leave children unsupervised with any dog.
If your dogs becomes excitable or anxious with visitors, make sure they have a ‘safe space’ to go to.
If you’re expecting post or deliveries, ensure your dog is locked away from the door.
If you have any information that can assist police with the investigation, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 784 of 9 February 2024.