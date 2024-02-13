Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman had to “helplessly” watch her dog be grabbed and killed by an aggressive large breed, in what police have called a “vicious attack”.

She was walking her dog along Monkwood Road in Rotherham on Friday (February 9) when she was approached by a dog, believed to be a German Shepherd or Herder breed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It grabbed the innocent dog from her hold and began to “viciously attack it”.

Bystanders intervened, pulling the larger dog from its victim, but it sadly died at the scene.

A German Shepherd or Herder breed is believed to have been the attacking dog.

The attacking dog was seized and remains in police kennels. The owner has not come forward and an investigation to identify them and hold them responsible is ongoing.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, who is leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, said: “The only reason this innocent dog lost its life is because of poor and irresponsible ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You, as a dog owner, are responsible for your dog’s actions. If your dog bites someone, you are the one who will be put before the courts.

“We will work to ensure the owner of this dog is identified and justice is sought for the victim.

“We know incidents occur whereby dogs do escape properties, but if you know your dog can escape your garden or you purposefully allow your dogs to roam without supervision, you are an irresponsible owner.”

“We know the majority of people love their dogs, care for them and appreciate the joy being a dog owner brings, but a small proportion of people do not, and do not care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To these people, be warned. Dogs causing fear and harm in our communities will not be tolerated.”

What precautions should I take as a dog owner?

Police have asked that dog owners take the following action to protect others:

Ensure your dog wears a collar, tag, and is microchipped with up-to-date information.

Walk your dog on a lead.

Ensure your garden and gate are secure.

Never leave children unsupervised with any dog.

If your dogs becomes excitable or anxious with visitors, make sure they have a ‘safe space’ to go to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re expecting post or deliveries, ensure your dog is locked away from the door.