Jozef Daria, aged 36, of Broom Valley Road, Rotherham, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on January 20 charged with causing unnecessary suffering of an animal after admitting that he killed his pet Chihuahua, named Lily.

South Yorkshire Police said the dog was killed during a “religious ritual”.

Jozef Daria killed his pet dog, Lily, in a religious ritual

The force said that on Friday, October 15 officers attended Daria’s home after concerns were raised when he was seen in his garden with blood on his hands while holding a carrier bag.

“When questioned, Daria stated that he had killed the dog as part of a religious ritual he was doing that afternoon. A knife was recovered from his home that had been used to cut the dog’s neck.

“Working in partnership with the RSPCA, Rotherham neighbourhood officers ensured Daria’s other two dogs were seized for their own safety.”

Daria was sentenced to a two-year community order, 25 days of rehabilitation, 90 days of alcohol abstinence and ordered to pay court costs of £95.

He was banned from owning or keeping animals for five years.

The sentence has been criticised by a number of animal lovers posting on Facebook.

Carolyn Marshall Sullivan said: “Absolutely disgusted at that sentence. Horrible excuse of a man, should never be allowed pets again.”

Patricia Prior added: “Why not disqualified from keeping animals ever again?”