Concern over 'high numbers' of sickness and diarrhoea cases involving dogs in Sheffield
A veterinary clinic in Sheffield says it is seeing ‘high number’s of dogs with sickness and diarrhoea.
Beech House Veterinary Clinic in High Green posted a message on its Facebook page this week following other reports from across the city and Yorkshire of dogs falling ill.
Earlier this week, the RSPCA urged dog owners to seek immediate advice if their pets displayed ‘gastroenteritis-like symptoms’, including sickness and diarrhoea.
The Beech House post reads: “If your dog is unwell, please don’t walk your dog, keep them rested and this will also help to stop the spread of the illness.
“If they only have diarrhoea you can offer bland food such as chicken and rice or scrambled egg. Ensure fresh water is available
“If they are only vomiting you can starve for 24 hours. Offer water little and often.
“After 24 hours, if not vomiting, offer bland food little and often.
“If they show no improvement, worsen, are lethargic or you are in any way concerned, please call us to make an appointment.”
The British Veterinary Association has said it will not speculate on the cause or origin of the illness.
It has instead urged people to remain vigilant and keep an eye out for the symptoms of the virus.
President Dr Justine Shutton said: “We are aware of a recent spike in cases of dogs falling ill from gastroenteritis-like symptoms in several parts of Yorkshire and North East England. Vets see gastroenteritis cases relatively commonly in practice, but numbers seem to be increasing and more widespread than usual.
“At this time, we can't speculate on what might be causing the symptoms.
“With gastroenteritis, most cases are mild, but some dogs may need hospitalisation with a drip. In the worst situations, it can become haemorrhagic leading to secondary complications or even death, but that is very rare.”
Dr Shutton added: “While pet owners are understandably worried, the cases may be part of a normal increase in gastroenteritis that vets see during the colder months. We saw something similar a couple of years ago, and the latest data from the University of Liverpool’s veterinary surveillance database points to the spike being part of normal seasonal variation at the moment.”