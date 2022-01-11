2. Duke - RSPCA Sheffield

French bulldog, approximately three years old. The RSPCA says: “Since arriving Duke has been a whirlwind of love, affection and energy! He loves people and getting up to mischief while having full on cuddles! He is a typical little frenchie and can be described as a mini rhino! Not much phases our boy and as long as he has his favourite humans he can take on the world!” Duke is looking for a family that is happy to support him as he transitions into a home as he has not had much previous training. He will need help with his toilet training and help to understand boundaries with humans and other animals. It is also recommended that if there are any children in the house they are over secondary school age and have previous experience with dogs, and that Duke is the only dog in the household. The RSPCA adds: “This boy will make such an amazing companion and in true frenchie style he is an entertainer! Could he be the one for you?”

Photo: RSPCA