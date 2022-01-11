A number of charities in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, including the RSPCA and Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, have lots of lovely animals who have been rescued and are all in desperate need of a home.
Although rehoming a rescue dog can sometimes be challenging, it can also be one of the most enjoyable and rewarding experiences there is.
These 18 dogs are all in desperate need of a new, loving home this new year.
1. Caesar - RPSCA Sheffield
Lurcher, six to 12 months old.
The RSPCA says: “Introducing this delightful bull lurcher Caesar. He's a youngster and has not had the easiest start in life and will need love, care and understanding.
“He sometimes will react to sudden movements and noises with a yelp. He likes a calm laid back kind household. Caesar is absolutely a sweet caring boy. He loves no more than to cuddle and snuggle with his humans, he is yet to realise that he is a tad too big to sit on your knee but this makes us love him all the more. He struggles if you leave him and it is unlikely that he will ever cope well with separation well. He is clean in the house and really enjoys his food and treats. He loves most other dogs and would like to live with dogs who are friendly, accepting of him and up for regular playtimes and taking their humans for walks.”
He will need exercise for a minimum of two hours a day and lots of routine.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Duke - RSPCA Sheffield
French bulldog, approximately three years old. The RSPCA says: “Since arriving Duke has been a whirlwind of love, affection and energy! He loves people and getting up to mischief while having full on cuddles! He is a typical little frenchie and can be described as a mini rhino! Not much phases our boy and as long as he has his favourite humans he can take on the world!”
Duke is looking for a family that is happy to support him as he transitions into a home as he has not had much previous training. He will need help with his toilet training and help to understand boundaries with humans and other animals.
It is also recommended that if there are any children in the house they are over secondary school age and have previous experience with dogs, and that Duke is the only dog in the household.
The RSPCA adds: “This boy will make such an amazing companion and in true frenchie style he is an entertainer! Could he be the one for you?”
Photo: RSPCA
3. Bruno - Thronberry Animal Sanctuary
Staffordshire Bull Terrier, seven years six months old.
Brilliant Bruno is a laid back, polite staffie with loads of love to give! He walks nicely on the lead and enjoys a good game of tug! Bruno can live with children 8+ and will need some support with his house training. He will also need low leaving hours to start with.
Photo: Thornberry
4. Faith - Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
Shepherd/Crossbreed, 3 years 7 months.
Faith is an extremely loving and loyal girl who is desperate to find the perfect home for her. She is nervous of new people and can be reactive towards them but when she knows and trusts you she is very affectionate and loves a cuddle! Faith will only require short amounts of exercise providing she has a garden to lounge around in.
Photo: Thornberry