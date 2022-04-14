A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said that at about 3.30pm on Wednesday, April 13, officers were on patrol on Hinde House Lane in Page Hall when they were approached by a teenage girl who was verbally abusive towards them.

Police said the girl was using 'foul and abusive language' and becoming increasingly aggressive.

Officers then called for assistance from another unit and the 15-year-old girl from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of a Sector 5 Public Order offence.

The police said a Use of Force report was submitted, as is standard procedure, by one of the officers involved.

The video of the arrest has since gone viral on social media, with some people accusing the police of using 'excessive force'.

In response, police said they have been made aware of the video circulating online and the district command is reviewing the footage.

The incident came days after a man was arrested in a similar way on Clun Street, in Burngreave, Sheffield.

Kieron Calvin accused the police of using excessive force when he was arrested, following an alleged car tax offence.

He was also upset that his 60-year-old mother, Jennifer, who has hearing difficulties, appeared to be pushed by an armed officer during the incident.

Mr Calvin, whose car was untaxed, later described his treatment as ‘brutal’, claiming it would not have happened if he was white.