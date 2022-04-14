The organisation, which represents officers across the region, made the call in a social media post which defends the officers who arrested 33-year-old Kieron Calvin on Saturday, while being filmed by the public.

Videos published by the public, also on social media, showed police including armed officers arriving at the scene and holding Mr Calvin to the ground. South Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Department is reviewing the matter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police Federation is calling for complete body camera footage to be released when possible showing the arrest of a man in Burngreave on Saturday, which has led to a review by the South Yorkshire Police professional standards department. The federation has defended the officers.

Mr Calvin, whose car was untaxed, later described his treatment as ‘brutal’, claiming it would not have happened if he was white.

He complained about the number of officers called to the scene, and his mother being pushed by an armed officer.

He was charged with obstructing police.

After reading The Star’s report, Federation chairman Steve Kent said: “It is clear from speaking to officers involved in this incident that there was a lot more to this incident than merely a tax disc.

"Also, unfairly referring to race in this example is deeply unhelpful to our officers who go out every single day and deal with people from different communities without fear or favour.

"We will be asking the force to consider releasing the footage from the officers when legally allowed.”

South Yorkshire Police said they pursued a car which appeared to be untaxed, on Saturday. It was lost, but later found parked on Clun Street, Burngreave. A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.

Additional officers responded after a call that the suspect had become aggressive, There was already a large police presence locally following recent violent incidents.

The man was later charged with obstructing a police officer and bailed.

Chief Supt Shelley Hemsley told the Police and Crime Commissioner’s public accountability board on Monday: “I understand there’s been a number of videos that relate to that incident that’s been circulating amongst the community, that has caused some concern.