Anger over video of black Sheffield man arrested and held down by armed police after ‘car tax offence’

Kieron Calvin is also upset his 60-year-old mother, Jennifer, who has hearing difficulties, appeared to be pushed by an armed officer during the incident on Clun Street, Burngreave, on Saturday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police later charged a man with obstructing a police officer and say the force’s Professional Standards Department is currently reviewing the matter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A black Sheffield man has accused police of excessive force after being arrested, held down and armed officers called over ‘a car tax offence’. Kieron Calvin is also upset that his 60-year-old mother, Jennifer, who has hearing difficulties, was pushed by an armed officer during the incident on Clun Street, Burngreave, on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Calvin has passed a video to The Star showing the incident, which left him with swelling to his arms and wrists, for which he and his mum went to hospital afterwards.

He believes the scale of the reaction was because he is black, and claims it happened after he tried to open the passenger door of an untaxed car which was being towed away.

He is making an official complaint to police.

The video shows two officers initially holding him down while another stands next to them. Five more police cars then arrive with blue lights flashing. Up to seven officers, including armed police, are then seen holding him, as his mother arrives.

A black Sheffield man has accused police of excessive force after being arrested, held down and armed officers called over ‘a car tax offence’. Kieron Calvin is also upset that his 60-year-old mother, Jennifer, who has hearing difficulties, was pushed by an armed officer during the incident on Clun Street, Burngreave, on Saturday afternoon.

Another armed officer is seen pushing his mother away.

Mr Calvin told The Star he had asked an officer what they were doing, as they were taking his untaxed car away, and was initially told they couldn't speak to him unless it was his car. He said no mention of tax or insurance was made at that point, and explaining the situation at that stage could have defused the situation.

He said he tried to open the car passenger door when the officer ran across saying 'you can't get in', telling him he was obstructing a police officer and arresting him.

Mr Calvin claims he was arrested with brutal force which was not necessary.

A black Sheffield man has accused police of excessive force after being arrested, held down and armed officers called over ‘a car tax offence’. Kieron Calvin is also upset that his 60-year-old mother, Jennifer, who has hearing difficulties, was pushed by an armed officer during the incident on Clun Street, Burngreave, on Saturday afternoon.

He said he was pushed up against railings, tripped up and put on the floor with his face down. He feels they were aggressive.

He is also upset with the way his mum, who has hearing problems, was treated.

He said she was pushed by an armed officer who he said had hands on her neck.

He said: “They put me on the floor and my head was shoved down.

A black Sheffield man has accused police of excessive force after being arrested, held down and armed officers called over ‘a car tax offence’. Kieron Calvin is also upset that his 60-year-old mother, Jennifer, who has hearing difficulties, was pushed by an armed officer during the incident on Clun Street, Burngreave, on Saturday afternoon.

"Mum was counting how many police were on me. She was then shoved by an armed response officer. I don’t understand how they can do this to a bystander.

"I’m in pain, shocked, and I can’t believe what happened. I think it was because I’m a black man. I feel they used brutal force and there was no need for it. It was like I’d murdered someone, or something that bad. It was just a motoring offence.

"I was in pain, but I was most worried about my mum.

“I think it’s disgusting.”

He said he had not been trying to drive the vehicle, but wanted to remove his possessions before it was taken away.

"There was no reason to use brutal force on me and my mum,” he said. “They should have been calming down the situation.”

Both went to hospital after the incident, Mr Calvin, aged 33, said he had swollen hands and wrists and said he was handcuffed behind his back. He said his mum was bruised and traumatised.

Mr Calvin does not believe he and his mum would have been treated in this way if they were white.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “The attention of police on patrol in Burngreave, Sheffield, on Saturday, April 9 was drawn to a vehicle which appeared to be untaxed.

“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but after a short pursuit, the vehicle was lost.

“The vehicle was located by officers parked on Clun Street, and a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.

“Additional resources responded after receiving a call that the suspect had become aggressive. There were already a high volume of officers in the area due to a number of recent violent incidents.

“The man was later charged with obstructing a police officer and has been bailed.