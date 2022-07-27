People living along Middlewood Road, overlooking Hillsborough Park, woke up today to see lines of police and numerous police cars, as officers moved in to investigate what was being treated as a suspected attempted murder.

One woman said she was shocked to hear what had happened.

A girl, aged 13, was stabbed in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

She told The Star: “The police were in the park when I opened my curtains this morning, and they already had it all taped off. I saw a marked police car, a white one which I think was the detectives, and a police van.

“They have been out combing the park, officers in uniform walking together in lines. They had long sticks and and were poking them into the bushes and the grass.”

“Initially, they were in what we call locally the dog poo park, surrounded by bushes, and then they moved further out. They’ve been here all day.”

Another resident, a school teacher, said he understood officers had been there since last night, adding there had been vans there most of the day.

“Police came knocking door to door this morning,” he added. “But I think most people were watching the football when it is said to have happened. I certainly didn’t hear anything last night to make me look out of the window.”

He said: “It is shocking to hear it is something involving 13 year olds – it is such a young age.”

Police have said in a statement they were called at around 9pm on Tuesday, July 26 to reports that a 13-year-old girl had been stabbed in Hillsborough Park.

They said: “Officers attended the scene. The victim was taken to hospital via ambulance after suffering a stab wound to her abdomen. She remains in hospital in a stable condition.

“A 13-year-old Sheffield boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time.”