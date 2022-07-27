Police say the girl, who is also aged 13, is in hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen in the incident in Hillsborough Park on Tuesday night.

The boy is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder, said South Yorkshire Police in a statement this afternoon.

A boy aged 13 has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a girl was stabbed in Hillsborough Park

The statement said: “Police were called at around 9pm on Tuesday 26 July to reports that a 13-year-old girl had been stabbed in Hillsborough Park.

“Officers attended the scene. The victim was taken to hospital via ambulance after suffering a stab wound to her abdomen. She remains in hospital in a stable condition.

“A 13-year-old Sheffield boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time.”