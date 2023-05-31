Police sealed off a Sheffield street and ordered extra cops into a city suburb as a murder probe was launched following the discovery of a body.

The force has not yet revealed any other details including the sex or age of the deceased. A spokesman said: “Enquiries are now under way to establish the identity of the deceased.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shocked residents said their street was taped off yesterday and the area was flooded with police officers following the discovery of the body at around noon.

A police cordon remains in place in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, this morning (Photo: Alastair Ulke)

Today a smaller police cordon remains in place, with activity centered around the house where the body was found.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Knowles said: “We are aware of the shock this will cause to the local community. I want to reassure you that extensive enquiries will be carried out to understand what has happened to this person and bring those responsible to justice.

“The investigation is in the very early stages and at this time we are unable to provide any further information as to who they are, but we are working at pace to be able to provide answers to the potential family and friends of the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If anyone has any information they believe could help our investigation, please get in touch.”

The discovery of a body in a property in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, triggered a murder probe yesterday

Just after 7pm on Thursday, May 25, emergency services were called to the main road through Crookes following an incident in which Mohammed Iqbal, aged 17, was stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics at the scene, the teenager could not be saved and was pronounced dead at hospital a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peshawa Ghaffour, 29, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, Sheffield, has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm on arrest, possession of a bladed article, being in possession of an offensive weapon when in a private place, and assault by beating.

Two other men were arrested as part of the investigation – an 18-year-old who was held on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug, assault and affray, and a 33-year-old man held on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both were bailed.