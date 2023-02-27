News you can trust since 1887
Hillsborough college police incident:  Enquiries ‘ongoing’ as boy, 17, injured in Sheffield car park violence

Police say ‘enquiries are ongoing’ after a 17-year-old boy was assaulted and hurt in a mass brawl in a Sheffield car park.

By David Kessen
3 minutes ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 11:59am

Officers were called out to Hillsborough College yesterday evening after violence had broken out at the venue, where a basketball match had just been played between two junior teams.

South Yorkshire Police said today in a statement: “We were called at around 5.50pm yesterday (26 February) evening to reports of an altercation in the car park at Hillsborough College, following an earlier basketball match.

“Officers attended. It was believed that a number of people were involved in the altercation, in which a 17-year-old boy was assaulted. He received non-serious injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police say ‘enquiries are ongoing’ after a 17-year-old boy was assaulted and hurt in a mass brawl in Hillsborough College car park, pictured, last night

At least three police cars were seen at the Sheffield venue yesterday as officers tried to deal with the aftermath of the reported violence – but eyewitness reports say most of those involved had already fled before officers arrived.

One eyewitness told The Star: “There were about 40 people in the car park and they were all chasing each other through the car park. Most of them had left by the time police arrived just after 6pm and officers were helping people who were injured.

“There didn't seem to be any serious injuries but there were people who had been punched or kicked. It was a mix of players and spectators. There were lots of parents and officials trying to break the fight up.”

There had earlier been a junior basketball match between Sheffield College-based Sheffield Elite, and Leicester Dynamite.