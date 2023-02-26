Police were sent to Hillsborough College tonight – with reports of a mass fight breaking out in the car park after a sporting event.

At least three police cars were seen at the Sheffield venue this evening as officers tried to deal with the aftermath of the reported violence – but eyewitness reports say most of those involved had already fled before officers arrived.

One eyewitness told The Star: "There were about 40 people in the car park and they were all chasing each other through the car park. Most of them had left by the time police arrived just after 6pm and officers were helping people who were injured.

"There didn't seem to be any serious injuries but there were people who had been punched or kicked. It was mix of players and spectators. There were lots of parents and officials trying to break the fight up."

There had earliery been a junior basketball match between Sheffield College-based Sheffield Elite, and Leicester Dynamite.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.

