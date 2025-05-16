Highfield Park Maltby: Two charged over Rotherham shooting
The arrests come after it is alleged a gun was fired on Sunday night in Maltby, near Rotherham, and police say they will increase patrols in the area to reassure residents.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “At 10.46pm on Sunday (11 May), we responded to reports of a person with a firearm, making threats at an address on Highfield Park, Maltby.
“Armed officers attended and while conducting enquiries were called to reports of a second firearms discharge at 11.47pm. Officers later recovered a firearm, believed to be the one used in the reported incidents.
“Two men were arrested and have since been charged in connection with the alleged incident.”
One man has been charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.
A second man has been charged with possession of ammunition for a shotgun, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life/ enable an other to do so, and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life/ enable another to do so, and two counts of possession of a firearm.
Both men were remanded into custody and are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Friday, May 16).
Detective James Horsfield, of Rotherham CID, said: “Gun crime has no place in South Yorkshire, and it will not be tolerated.
“Our officers are relentless in investigating reports of incidents involving firearms.
“Increased patrols by officers will continue in the area over the weekend to provide reassurance to residents. As always, if anyone has any concerns I would encourage you to speak to our officers, they are there for your safety and are happy to help.”
