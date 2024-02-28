Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is 'stable' in hospital with wounds after an alleged violent attack on a South Yorkshire street on Monday night.

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were sent out to Beckwith Road, in East Herringthorpe, Rotherham, after the incident which saw the man attacked and rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police have arrested a suspect, aged 39, who has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded in custody.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We were called on Monday (26 February) at 8.45pm to Beckwith Road in Rotherham to reports of an assault.

"Officers and the ambulance service attended, and a man was taken to hospital with puncture wounds. He remains in a stable condition."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing and if you have any information which may help our officers, you can pass information to us via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.