These 32 pictures have all been issued by South Yorkshire Police - and officers want to speak to the people they show.

All of them have been captured by CCTV cameras across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

And officers are keen to speak to them, having put out appeals to help trace each of them.

Since December, all the people pictured here have appeared in pictures published by officers as part of investigations into incidents which have happened in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

The images have been taken from CCTV cameras in the streets, businesses and parks of Sheffield with some also taken in Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

They were published in connection with ongoing South Yorkshire Police appeals which are currently carried on the force's website.

Those in the pictures are not necessarily suspects, but could also be potential witnesses.

Do you recognise any of the people in the pictures? Police want to speak to them in connection with crimes ranging from assaults to thefts.

You can contact South Yorkshire Police online by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

You can also phone South Yorkshire Police on 101. In each case, we have included the police incident number or crime number in the picture caption, and this should be quoted in any message to police.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website.

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but call police instead.

On camera Police want to speak to the 33 people pictured in this gallery of CCTV pictures as part of investigations in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Froggatt Lane, Sheffield Police released CCTV images of a group of men they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery and assault. It is reported that on 12 December 2023 around 6.30pm, the victim was walking along Froggatt Lane in Sheffield, before a group of up to five men approached him. The men then reportedly hit the victim on the back of the head before pushing him to the floor, kicking him and taking his phone. Officers have completed extensive CCTV enquiries and are now asking the public for help in identifying the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Quote investigation number 14/217268/23 when you get in touch.

Robbery and assault, Sheffield Police released CCTV images of a group of men they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery and assault. This is the second picture in connection with the incident they released. It is reported that on 12 December 2023 around 6.30pm, the victim was walking along Froggatt Lane in Sheffield, before a group of up to five men approached him. The men then reportedly hit the victim on the back of the head before pushing him to the floor, kicking him and taking his phone. Officers have completed extensive CCTV enquiries and are now asking the public for help in identifying the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Quote investigation number 14/217268/23 when you get in touch.