Officers were called to Oxspring Dam last night, and have today been combing the area looking for evidence at and around Oxspring Lake, near Herries Road in Shirecliffe.
Our gallery of pictures shows where officers are working as their continue the investigation.
If you have any information relating to the man’s death, please contact police either online, through live chat, or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 1014 of June 16.
