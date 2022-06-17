Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.21pm last night after reports of cause for concern for a man at the pond off Herries Road.
The man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead once there.
A 33-year-old has been arrested in suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.
A police investigation is underway into the death of the man.
If you have any information relating to the man’s death, please contact police either online, through live chat, or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 1014 of 16 June.