Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.21pm last night after reports of cause for concern for a man at the pond off Herries Road.

The man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead once there.

A 33-year-old has been arrested in suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

A police investigation is underway into the death of the man.