Herries Road murder: Police crime scene officers at site as investigation continues

Officers had sealed off the main Herries Road entrance to Oxspring Dam, with a patrol car at the entrance, and blue police tape extending across the gateway.

An officer sat in the car, behind which a large police van could be seen.

This is the scene at a Sheffield fishing lake near Shirecliffe today, as police conitinued a murder investigation.

Also parked along the same stretch, was a scene of crimes investigation can. Two officers, clad head to toe in white overalls could be seen going to and from the van from time to time.

The officers could also be seen rummaging around some of the thick greenery that surrouds the lake, as if looking for something.

At the far end of the lake, towards the direction of Wordsworth Avenue, two officers could be seen standing next near the waters edge, just a few yards from a small fishing jetty. Scene of crime officers were also seen there.

More police presence could be seen on one of the nearby streets.

A long section of trees, running between the land and nearby Oxspring Bank, was sealed off with police tape, extending from the road sign at the junction with Wordworth Avenue, to the start of a row of flats.

Another police van was parked there.

Oxspring Bank also had a single patrol car parked further up the street. An officer stood guard on the steps to the entrance of one of the flats.

South Yorkshire Police arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of murder after officers were called to a fishing pond in Shirecliffe last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.21pm last night after reports of cause for concern for a man at the pond off Herries Road.

The man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead once there.

A 33-year-old has been arrested in suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

A police investigation is underway into the death of the man.