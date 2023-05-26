News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Hemper Lane Marcia Grant death investigation: Pictures show major police presence in Greenhill, Sheffield

This is what was happening on a Sheffield road closed by police yesterday, as officers investigated a tragic death from April.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 26th May 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:34 BST

Officers were on the scene on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, in connection with their investigation into the death of Marcia Grant, who died after a car collided with her near her home.

The road was closed and there was a large police presence on the road, leading to a bus service being diverted. Pictures in this gallery show officers on the scene apparently carrying out more investigations.

South Yorshire Police said officers investigating the death of Ms Grant had been deployed to Hemper Lane, Greenhill on Thursday, May 25.

They added: “A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident and legal proceedings are ongoing.

“On behalf of Marcia’s family and loved ones, we would reiterate that the media respect their continued wish to grieve in private.”

Police activity at Hemper Lane in Greenhill Shefffield

1. Police activity

Police activity at Hemper Lane in Greenhill Shefffield Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Police activity at Hemper Lane in Greenhill Shefffield

2. Road closed

Police activity at Hemper Lane in Greenhill Shefffield Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Police activity at Hemper Lane in Greenhill Shefffield

3. Discussions

Police activity at Hemper Lane in Greenhill Shefffield Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Police activity at Hemper Lane in Greenhill Shefffield

4. Screened

Police activity at Hemper Lane in Greenhill Shefffield Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3