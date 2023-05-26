This is what was happening on a Sheffield road closed by police yesterday, as officers investigated a tragic death from April.

Officers were on the scene on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, in connection with their investigation into the death of Marcia Grant, who died after a car collided with her near her home.

The road was closed and there was a large police presence on the road, leading to a bus service being diverted. Pictures in this gallery show officers on the scene apparently carrying out more investigations.

South Yorshire Police said officers investigating the death of Ms Grant had been deployed to Hemper Lane, Greenhill on Thursday, May 25.

They added: “A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident and legal proceedings are ongoing.

“On behalf of Marcia’s family and loved ones, we would reiterate that the media respect their continued wish to grieve in private.”

