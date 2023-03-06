A police statement has been issued today over a stabbing in a Sheffield suburb.

Emergency services were deployed to View Road, Heeley, at around 6pm yesterday to initial reports of a collision. But when crews arrived there were also reports that there had been a stabbing.

In a statement issued today, South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to View Road shortly before 6pm on Sunday (March 5) to reports that a man was injured after being involved in a hit-and-run. The man was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

“While at the scene, reports came in that second man had reportedly been stabbed. He was also taken to hospital and received treatment. Both men have since been discharged.

A man was stabbed in Heeley, Sheffield, last night. A police probe has been launched