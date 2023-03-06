Emergency services were deployed to View Road, Heeley, at around 6pm yesterday to initial reports of a collision. But when crews arrived there were also reports that there had been a stabbing.
In a statement issued today, South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to View Road shortly before 6pm on Sunday (March 5) to reports that a man was injured after being involved in a hit-and-run. The man was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.
“While at the scene, reports came in that second man had reportedly been stabbed. He was also taken to hospital and received treatment. Both men have since been discharged.
“An investigation is now underway to ascertain what happened and how the men came about their injuries. If you have any information, please report this through our online portal or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 723 of March 5.”