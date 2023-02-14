The Sheffield streets where 17 stabbings have taken place since the beginning of last year

4 . Terrey Road in Totley on Sunday, November 27, 2022

Bryan and Mary Andrews were found critically injured in their home in Terrey Road, Totley, on the morning of November 27, 2022. The couple died a short time later. Shortly afterwards, officers arrested and charged the couple’s son, 51-year-old James Andrews, of Reney Avenue, Greenhill, with their murder. South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that the cause of death for both Mr and Mrs Andrews has been determined to be ‘stab wounds,’ following post-mortem examinations. James Andrews, who is also known as Duncan, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on November 29, 2022 and at Sheffield Crown Court the following day. He has been remanded in custody until his next court hearing. It is understood that he may issue his guilty or not guilty pleas to the charges on March 13, 2023.

