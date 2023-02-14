The Sheffield streets where 17 stabbings have taken place since the beginning of last year

As knife crime once again makes national news following the death of two teenagers over recent says, here is the location of every stabbing The Star has reported on since the beginning of last year.
Brianna Ghey, aged 16, suffered fatal stab wounds in an incident at Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire on Saturday, February 11.
A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in Chelmsford on the evening of Sunday, February 12.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the boy’s death.
As concerns are once again raised about knife crime, and children and young people arming themselves with a blade, here are the details of every stabbing The Star has reported on since the beginning of last year.
Where possible, we have included incident numbers for anyone wishing to pass information on to South Yorkshire Police, which you can do by calling the force on 101.
Alternatively, if you wish to give information anonymously, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.
While we endeavour to report on every incident of violence in Sheffield, there may be some we are not aware of. Email [email protected] with the details of any knife attack we have missed out.
1. Carver Street, Sheffield city centre: Sunday, February 5, 2023
A 19-year-old was injured in an incident on Carver Street in the early hours of Sunday, February 5, 2023. South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were deployed at 4.11am.
The force said there had been an altercation and the teen was 'chased by an unknown group of men' and was subsequently stabbed.
“The victim was taken to hospital and his injuries have not been deemed life threatening or altering.”
Carver Street is one of the busiest streets in Sheffield city centre most nights and particularly at weekends because of the number of bars and clubs on the short stretch between West Street with Division Street.
2. Olive Grove Sports Club on Heeley Bank Road, Heeley on Sunday, December 4, 2022
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said when officers arrived on the scene they found a 27-year-old man with serious stab injuries, and he was taken to hospital. He was treated for his wounds and has since been discharged. They said a 30-year-old man was also found to have suffered serious injuries that required hospital treatment.
Three men aged 31, 30 and 28-years-old have been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened at just after midnight on Sunday December 4 2022, on suspicion of section 18 assault. All are currently on bail pending further enquiries.
3. Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre on Thursday, September 29, 2022
Reece Radford was found fatally wounded by officers after they were called to Arundel Gate at around 2.28am on September 29, 2022. Despite the best efforts of doctors, he was pronounced dead at hospital five days later on October 4. He was 26.
Dereck Owusu, 36, of Strathmore Grove, Sheffield, and Louis James, 46, of Manor Lane, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with Mr Radford's murder on January 13, 2023.
A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.
Owusu and James were charged with attempted murder in September 2022. The charges have since been amended to murder after Reece sadly died.
The pair were remanded in custody until their next appearance.
4. Terrey Road in Totley on Sunday, November 27, 2022
Bryan and Mary Andrews were found critically injured in their home in Terrey Road, Totley, on the morning of November 27, 2022. The couple died a short time later. Shortly afterwards, officers arrested and charged the couple’s son, 51-year-old James Andrews, of Reney Avenue, Greenhill, with their murder.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that the cause of death for both Mr and Mrs Andrews has been determined to be ‘stab wounds,’ following post-mortem examinations.
James Andrews, who is also known as Duncan, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on November 29, 2022 and at Sheffield Crown Court the following day. He has been remanded in custody until his next court hearing. It is understood that he may issue his guilty or not guilty pleas to the charges on March 13, 2023.
