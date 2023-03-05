A man was stabbed in the stomach and another run over as 20 men clashed in an organised ‘gang fight’, it is claimed.

An eye witness said up to 20 men fought on View Road, off Gleadless Road, between The Brothers Arms and Sheaf View pubs, in Heeley on Sunday evening.

One man who tried to separate two others was knifed in the abdomen and fell to the ground, the witness said. The assailant jumped into the passenger side of a car which was driven at a pursuer who was flipped over the bonnet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group fled when police arrived. Some five police cars and two ambulances attended. The injured man was stretchered into an ambulance and taken to hospital. The other was treated at the scene. Officers impounded three cars and taped off View Road.

Picture of the aftermath of the incident on View Road, Heeley.

The witness, who asked not to be named, said: “It was scary to see something like that on your doorstep, I’ve got family. The man who was stabbed was talking to paramedics in the ambulance so he was alive. The car was driven at the other was one hundred per cent deliberate. He was flipped over the bonnet but got back up. Most people ran off when the police turned up but they took the car keys off three of them. It must have been planned otherwise why would so many be there? It looked like a gang fight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the cars was left with a door and its rear hatch open. It is not known if there were any arrests. The Star contacted South Yorkshire Police for information.

Police at the scene on View Road, Heeley.

Some five police cars and two ambulances attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers sezied three cars and taped off View Road.