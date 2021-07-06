Heartless thieves steal Sheffield care home’s memorial garden furniture

Thieves have stolen memorial garden furniture from the grounds of a Sheffield care home.

By Lloyd Bent
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 2:32 pm

A bench given by the family of Donald Gosney and a bird table and engraved plaque created as a memorial to Jean Bowers were stolen on two consecutive Fridays from the garden of Sheffcare’s Springwood care home in Shirecliffe.

“We really do not understand how anybody could think that stealing from the elderly and vulnerable could be acceptable behaviour,” said Springwood manager Anita Bland.

Read More

Read More
New hotel and steakhouse coming to Sheffield city centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Springwood care home

“Throughout most of the pandemic, residents were unable to enjoy our gardens as we followed government advice on shielding at all times.

“It is particularly distressing that just when our residents should be looking forward to finally enjoying summer, this should happen.

“It is also very hard for the two families who gave these items in memory of their loved ones.

“The thieves have taken not only the physical items but also some cherished memories and we join the families in expressing our disappointment and disgust.”

The birdhouse at Springwood

HEALTH: Covid vaccine Sheffield: Walk in vaccination clinic to be held at Bramall Lane this weekend for first and second doses