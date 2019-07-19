Huge knife seized after police stop cars on Sheffield estate
A huge knife was seized by officers who stopped cars on two Sheffield estates in a bid to disrupt criminality.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 07:47
The knife was found after cars were stopped and also seized in Piper Road, Longley and Drummond Road, Parson Cross.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We will be successful in disrupting organised crime within the community and make it as uncomfortable as possible to deal drugs or carry weapons.”