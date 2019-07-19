Huge knife seized after police stop cars on Sheffield estate

A huge knife was seized by officers who stopped cars on two Sheffield estates in a bid to disrupt criminality.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 07:47
A huge knife was seized when police stopped cars on two Sheffield estates

The knife was found after cars were stopped and also seized in Piper Road, Longley and Drummond Road, Parson Cross.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We will be successful in disrupting organised crime within the community and make it as uncomfortable as possible to deal drugs or carry weapons.”

