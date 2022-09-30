He was wounded when a blue Volkswagen Passat taxi and a black Mercedes C220 AMG collided on Chaucer Road in Parson Cross just before midnight on Thursday, September 29.

The driver of the Mercedes made off from the scene, said police, and a 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the taxi, was taken to hospital where he remains today in a serious condition.

South Yorkshire Police have urged anyone who has any information about the crash, especially those who may have seen the collision or have dashcam footage, to get in touch with them.

Sergeant Matthew Duffy, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “This was a serious collision that has left a 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the taxi, in hospital in a serious condition.

“We attended the scene and immediately followed up a number of lines of enquiry but we’re now appealing for anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch.

“Information can be passed to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

“Alternatively, if you wish to give information anonymously, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.”