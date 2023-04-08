'He lost his life trying to defend young girl' - 'Heroic' Reece Radford praised as his killers await sentence

As Reece Radford’s killers wait to be sentenced, the 26-year-old has been praised for the heroic way he defended a teenage girl just moments before being fatally stabbed in Sheffield city centre.

Reece Radford was just 26-years-old when he suffered a fatal stab wound through his chest and heart, during an altercation that took place on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of September 29, 2022. He died less than a week later on October 4, 2022.

Louis James, aged 47, of Manor Lane, Sheffield, and Dereck Owusu, aged 39, of Strathmore Grove, at Wath-upon-Dearne, near Rotherham were found guilty of Mr Radford’s murder on Wednesday (April 5), following a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court. The pair will both receive the mandatory life sentence imposed for anyone convicted of murder, and are set to learn the minimum custodial term they will serve during a hearing scheduled to take place at the same court next month.

During the course of the trial, jurors were told how in the moments leading up to the violent altercation that cost Mr Radford his life, he intervened after witnessing a 17-year-old girl being assaulted by Owusu.

Louis James, aged 47 (top right), of Manor Lane, Sheffield, and Dereck Owusu (bottom right), aged 39, of Strathmore Grove, at Wath-upon-Dearne, near Rotherham have been convicted of murdering Reece Radford (top left), who was fatally stabbed during a violent altercation on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre

He said: “Reece said something to them…just said: ‘What are you doing pushing a girl over’. He [one of the males] got in Reece’s face.”

This, said Mr Taylor, led to the first of two ‘scuffles’ involving Mr Radford and the two males breaking out near to the bus stop. It was during those ‘scuffles’ that Mr Radford was stabbed through the heart.

Following the conviction of James and Owusu, who denied murdering Mr Radford, members of the public have described Mr Radford’s selfless defence of the girl as ‘brave’ and ‘heroic’.

Posting online, Enid Watson said: “What a heroic young man. His family should take pride in how he defended the young girl . I hope the sentences of those two are as severe as their crime. Rip hero.”

Joanne Everett added: “This is so sad. This poor man lost his life trying to defend a young girl that was getting assaulted by men nearly three times her age. RIP Reece you died trying to help someone else, a true act of bravery.”

Andrea Hutchinson added: “Heartbreaking. That poor man and his family, when all he did was help someone. RIP.”

Clare Louise Wordsworth said: “The 2 men what did it should be ashamed of themselves all he was doing is sticking up for a girl been assaulted they should throw away the key on them both, u take a life u should get life and rot in prison R.I.P Reece.”