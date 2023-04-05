The two men pictured here are set to be sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Reece Radford, who was stabbed through the heart during a violent altercation on a Sheffield city centre street.

Louis James, aged 47, of Manor Lane, Sheffield, and Dereck Owusu, aged 39, of Strathmore Grove, Wath-upon-Dearne, near Rotherham, were found guilty of Mr Radford’s murder earlier this afternoon, following a three week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

It took jurors a total of eight hours and three minutes of deliberation to return the guilty verdict.

Parliament has ruled that judges must give a life sentence to all offenders found guilty of murder, with judges being left to determine the minimum custodial term a defendant must serve.

Jurors have found Louis James (left), aged 47, of Manor Lane, Sheffield, and Dereck Owusu, aged 39, of Strathmore Grove, at Wath-upon-Dearne, near Rotherham guilty of murdering Reece Radford, returning their verdict on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

After the guilty verdicts were returned, Judge Sarah Wright told the killer duo that she will now pass sentence, and fix their minimum prison terms, on a hearing scheduled to take place at Sheffield Crown Court on May 5 this year.

Owusu and James were remanded into custody until then.

Reece Radford was just 26-years-old when he suffered a fatal stab wound through his chest and heart, during an altercation that took place on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of September 29, 2022. He died less than a week later on October 4, 2022.

Speaking after the guilty verdicts were returned, DCI Rebecca Hodgman, senior investigating officer in the case, said: “Owusu and James had been out drinking that night. Just before 1am, they were on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre when they bumped into a teenage girl they knew, sitting at a bus stop.

Dereck Owusu will be sentenced to life imprisonment during a sentencing hearing due to be held next month

“The three of them began sharing some alcohol. Shortly after 2.20am, a violent altercation occurred and Owusu punched the 17-year-old girl in the face.

“Reece Radford, who had been out with a group of friends that night, witnessed this assault and stepped in to help this young girl.”

The court heard Reece approached the group and intervened to help the teenager, punching Owusu in the face.

DCI Hodgman continued: “As a result, a fight broke out between the defendants and Reece. The three ended up in the road, and Reece fell to the floor where he was subjected to a barrage of kicks from both men.

Louis James (pictured), along with Dereck Owusu, has been convicted of Reece Radford's murder

“Then the assault abruptly ended. Reece crossed the road and collapsed on the other side. He had been stabbed in the chest.”

DCI Hodgman continued: “While Reece was lying critically injured on the floor, Owusu approached again swirling his belt in the air, before striking it at a friend of Reece, who was on the phone to the ambulance. The men then fled the scene a second time.

“Reece’s friends and the teenage girl attempted to stem the bleeding from his stab wound. Police and paramedics were soon on the scene and Reece was taken to hospital.

DCI Hodgman added: “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to Reece’s family. To lose a loved one in such tragic circumstances has been devastating. I hope today’s verdict will provide some comfort as they rebuild their lives without Reece.