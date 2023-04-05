A killer duo both now face a sentence of life imprisonment after jurors just moments ago found them guilty of murdering beloved Sheffield man, Reece Radford.

Reece Radford was just 26-years-old when he suffered a fatal stab wound through his chest and heart, during an altercation that took place on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of September 29, 2022. He died less than a week later on October 4, 2022.

Louis James, aged 47, of Manor Lane, Sheffield, and Dereck Owusu, aged 39, of Strathmore Grove, at Wath-upon-Dearne, near Rotherham have been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court accused of Mr Radford’s murder for the last three weeks.

Jurors convicted the pair of Mr Radford’s murder just a few moments ago, following eight hours and three minutes of deliberation.

“There is only one sentence I can pass, and that is one of life imprisonment,” Judge Sarah Wright told the killer duo, adding that she will fix the minimum custodial term they will each serve during a hearing scheduled to take place on May 5, 2023.

James and Owusu, who remained silent throughout, were remanded into custody until then.

Judge Wright praised members of the public gallery, which contained the loved ones of both Mr Radford and the two defendants for the ‘impecable’ way they had all behaved throughout the trial.

As she discharged the jury, Judge Wright also thanked them for their ‘public service’.

“I know it’s not easy...being thrust into a courtroom, having to deal with such a serious case as the one you have been in charge of for the last three weeks,” Judge Wright said. She continued: “Thank you very much indeed. We do not underestimate the task that you have undertaken.”

Opening the Crown’s case – which has now been proven – to the jury, prosecution barrister, David Temkin KC said: “In the early hours of a September night, last year, in Sheffield city centre, a man was beaten and stabbed. His name was Reece Radford and he was 26 years of age and Mr Radford’s injuries were to prove fatal.

“These two defendants were jointly responsible for Mr Radford’s death. The prosecution say that they attacked Mr Radford together intending to kill him. Together, they punched him. Together, they kicked him and when they were still acting together, one of them stabbed him in the heart. Accordingly, the prosecution say that both of these defendants are guilty of murder.”

During the course of the trial, jurors heard evidence from Mr Radford’s friend, Paul Taylor, who was present at the time of the fatal stabbing, and had spent the hours leading up to it with Mr Radford.

Mr Taylor described how Mr Radford attempted to defend a 17-year-old girl, after she was pushed over by either Owusu or James, as the pair were sat at a bus stop in Arundel Gate.

“Reece said something to them…just said: ‘What are you doing pushing a girl over’. He [one of the males] got in Reece’s face,” Mr Taylor said, adding that led to the first of two ‘scuffles’ involving Mr Radford and the two males breaking out near to the bus stop.

Mr Taylor said he also became involved with the violent altercation, after he witnessed Mr Radford being kicked in the head.

