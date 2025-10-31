A woman claims rock star paedophile Ian Watkins asked if she and her baby daughter would be his "sex slaves".

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Brown - not her real name - was just 17 years old when she struck up a conversation with the Lostprophets front man in 2012.

Convicted paedophile Watkins died after being attacked at HMP Wakefield on Saturday (October 11) - where he was serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah, now 31, was a "huge fan" of the band and spent her time trying to get a retweet from Watkins on X, formerly Twitter.

Ian Watkins, a former Lostprophets frontman and convicted paedophile was pronounced dead after being seriously assaulted at HMP Wakefield on Saturday, October 11.

She says he eventually noticed her tweets in 2012 and sent her a private direct message with his Skype details.

The two began chatting and Hannah alleges Watkins soon asked her to appear on webcam - which she says she did momentarily before turning it off.

Hannah claims he then asked her to appear on her webcam naked, before requesting she and her nine-month-old daughter come and meet him - and asked if they would be his "sex slaves".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah, who works as a health care assistant, said: "I didn't realise how much it has affected me - it's really really bad.

"It's sickening really - it makes me physically sick.

"He used to ask me to go on the webcam. At one point I did and he was there and I panicked so I shut it off.

"He then messaged me again and asked me to go on the webcam naked.

"He asked if me and my daughter could come and meet him - in my head I thought 'no, I'm not doing that'.

"He asked if my baby would be able to call him dad.

"He asked me if we could be used as sex slaves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not long after that he was arrested and then everything came out.

"I'm just glad in that aspect I had my wits about me that I didn't go and meet him.

"I don't know what would have happened."

Hannah says she was "obsessed" with Watkins and has admitted that she and her friend did consider meeting him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "My friend was there at one point when he was sending me messages, and we thought about going to meet him when he asked but we didn't in the end."

Watkins was jailed in December 2013 after admitting a string of crimes - including the attempted rape of a fan's baby.

The disgraced singer was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home in Wales on September 21, 2012, when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

Analysis of the equipment uncovered Watkins' depraved behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watkins and the Doncaster baby's mother, named only as Woman A, abused the child together.

Woman A was sentenced to 14 years' custody over the abuse.

Another of Watkins' accomplices, Woman B, the mother of another child the twisted paedophile abused, was jailed for 17 years.

In 2017, a report from the Independent Police Complaints Commission concluded that South Yorkshire Police officers in Doncaster failed to take seriously complaints made by Watkins' former girlfriend, Joanne Mjadzelics, who lived in Doncaster at the time.

The report concluded that the force’s failings “put a child at risk of further abuse of further abuse for several months”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Mjadzelics made repeated allegations to South Yorkshire Police between March and May 2012, but officers failed to act on each occasion. This followed similar treatment by South Wales Police, to which she made repeated allegations between 2008 and 2009.

Rashid Gedel, 25and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, both of HMP Wakefield, have charged with murder followng Watkins’ death.