Two further arrests made as police investigate death of Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins after prison attack
Ian Watkins, who had previously been the frontman for the band Lostprophets, died in HMP Wakefield on Saturday, October 11.
The disgraced rockstar was serving a 29-year prison sentence for offences including the abuse of a Doncaster baby when he was attacked.
On Monday, October 13, Rashid Gedel, 25, and 43-year-old Samuel Dodsworth, both of HMP Wakefield, were charged with murder.
However, today (October 21), West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a further two people have been arrested.
The men, aged 23 and 39, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
A spokesperson for the force said: “They are both in police custody and will be interviewed over the course of today, they will then be bailed and returned to prison while enquiries continue.
“Last week two men were charged with murder in relation to the incident, they are on remand awaiting trial.”
Watkins was jailed in December 2013 after admitting a string of crimes - including the attempted rape of a fan's baby.
The disgraced singer was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home in Wales on September 21, 2012, when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.
Analysis of the equipment uncovered Watkins' depraved behaviour.
Watkins and the Doncaster baby's mother, named only as Woman A, abused the child together.
Woman A was sentenced to 14 years' custody over the abuse.
Another of Watkins' accomplices, Woman B, the mother of another child the twisted paedophile abused, was jailed for 17 years.
In 2017, a report from the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) concluded that South Yorkshire Police officers in Doncaster failed to take seriously complaints made by Watkins' former girlfriend, Joanne Mjadzelics, who lived in Doncaster at the time.
The report concluded that the force’s failings “put a child at risk of further abuse of further abuse for several months”.