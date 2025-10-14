The former Doncaster girlfriend of paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins has spoken out after he was killed in prison.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 48-year-old former frontman was attacked in HMP Wakefield on Saturday morning, while serving 29 years for a number of child sex offences. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Joanne Mjadzelics, who was instrumental in exposing his crimes, said: “This is a big shock, but I'm surprised it didn't happen sooner. I was always waiting for this phone call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two prisoners have appeared in court charged with the murder of disgraced Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins, who was fatally attacked at HMP Wakefield at the weekend.

“He was walking around with a target on his back from the first day he entered the prison.

“I have always been scared of him getting out and tracking me down or something, so this is a relief.”

He was jailed for 29 years in 2013 for his sick crimes, which included the rape of a baby.

Former girlfriend Jo exposed the vile singer’s dark secrets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had an on-off relationship with Watkins from 2006 after the rocker sought her out on MySpace and confessed his dark sexual fantasies.

She tried to warn the authorities about his lust for young children for four years but was repeatedly ignored, despite handing a dossier to police in Doncaster.

He was only finally arrested when police raided his Pontypridd home using a drug warrant in September 2012 and was eventually found guilty of a string of sick sex crimes.

His two co-defendants, the mothers of children he abused, were jailed for 14 and 17 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Two men charged and named over murder of Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins in prison attack

During sentencing, Mr Justice Royce said the case broke “new ground” and “plunged into new depths of depravity”. Watkins admitted the attempted rape and sexual assault of a child under 13 but pleaded not guilty to rape.

Since Watkins was jailed, Ms Mjadzelics has suffered with PTSD and self-harming issues as a result of their relationship.

“I wanted him dead for a long time after everything he did. I am relieved, I feel like a weight has been lifted from my head,” she said.

“This is the second time someone has slashed his throat. I expected it to have happened earlier. He's been in there for almost 13 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, Watkins was held hostage by other inmates for several hours, receiving injuries that were non-life threatening.

She added that his death may now allow “a new part of her life” to begin.

Ms Mjadzelics and another person reported Watkins to the authorities four times before he was arrested, but was not believed.

“The man I fell in love with never existed. He manipulated me and that man who died today in prison was a stranger to me. I never loved him, he just put on a character,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins dies in prison attack while serving time for child sex attacks

Watkins was jailed for 29 years with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

He was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home in September 2012 when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

In 2014, he was told he could not appeal against the length of his jail term due to the “shocking depravity” of his crimes.

He has now become one of the most high-profile inmates to be killed inside a prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in HMP Wakefield.

“Officers were called by staff at the prison at 9.39am this morning to reports of a serious assault on a prisoner.

“A man aged 48 was found with serious injuries. Despite medical attention he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Two men aged 25 and 43 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

“Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating and enquiries remain ongoing.”