Hastilar Road South, Richmond: Mass brawl breaks out in Sheffield street after crash
A mass brawl broke out in a Sheffield street after a crash last night, police revealed today
South Yorkshire Police cordoned off Hastilar Road South, Richmond, following the incident just after 9.30pm.
Read More
The force said officers were asked to attend to deal with a ‘large group fighting in the street’.
Violence is reported to have broken out after three vehicles were involved in a collision.
A police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 9.33pm last night following reports of a large group fighting in the street in Sheffield.
“It is reported that three cars had been in collision on Hastilar Road. The occupants of the cars are then said to have started fighting in the street.
“Enquiries are ongoing. “
Anyone with information which could help officers investigating the incident should call 101, quoting incident number 872 of March 16.
Crimestoppers can also be contated, anonymously, on 0800 555111.