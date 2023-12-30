"She behaved in a selfless way, thinking of others"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alison Norris, Sheffield city councillor for Woodhouse, is recovering at home after surviving the incident which killed ‘Good Samaritan’ Chris Marriott.

The two had both stepped in to help an unconscious woman who was injured during commotion following a wedding party in Burngreave on Wednesday (December 27).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 19-year-old man was stabbed before a car ploughed into a group of people on College Close, killing Chris Marriott and injuring others. One woman, aged 32, remains in hospital in serious condition.

Alison Norris, Sheffield city councillor for Woodhouse.

Ms Norris, aged 58, a mother of two and a midwife, was elected as a city councillor last year in Woodhouse.

Labour MP Clive Betts, whose constituency includes her ward, told the Mail: ‘I think Alison is a wonderfully kind and considerate person and she behaved in a selfless way thinking of others.”

Woodhouse Ward Labour Councillors said on Facebook: “Cllr Alison Norris has been injured and cannot do her usual surgery at Ballifield TARA on the first Saturday of January.

“We will update you when we know more about her recovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassan Jhangur, aged 23, has been charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder, and is set to appear in Sheffield Magistrates Court today (December 30).