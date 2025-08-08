The Crown Prosecution Service say that ‘justice has been served’ today after a month-long trial over the murder of Harvey Willgoose returned a guilty plea.

Since July 1, jurors at Sheffield Crown Court have been listening to evidence presented about the death of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose.

The teenager was killed on February 3 during the lunch break at his school, All Saints Academy.

The person responsible, a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on the scene.

He later pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article on school premises and manslaughter, but denied murder.

However, on August 8 jurors handed down a guilty verdict.

During his trial, the boy had claimed he was carrying the knife he used to murder Harvey to protect himself due to what he perceived to be threats to his safety posed by other pupils.

He had fallen out with Harvey over an altercation at the school a week before. Harvey was not in school at the time, but they each took different sides of the argument.

Following the verdict, Detective Inspector Joe Hackworthy, deputy senior investigating officer on this case, spoke to the press outside the court.

He said: “This trial has been a heartbreaking reminder of the devastation knife crime causes in our communities.

“It tears lives and families apart – and that has never been more evident than in this tragic case.

“Tonight, one boy’s family will be spending another night grieving the unimaginable loss of their beloved son, while another boy’s family will be living with the reality that their son faces a life sentence behind bars for murder.

“Our thoughts today are with all those who knew and loved Harvey – especially his family, who have had to endure a lengthy trial because of his murderer’s refusal to admit the full extent of what he did on that tragic day in February.

“They have shown immense courage throughout the court process – and I want to thank them for it.

“The boy who has been found guilty of Harvey’s murder thought carrying a knife would offer him protection and change the way his peers looked at him. He might even have wanted them to fear him.

“But the painful reality is that his decision led to him taking an innocent life, tearing the lives of two families apart, and is about to land him in prison.

“It’s important we try to change attitudes towards violence and carrying weapons – and we can all play a part in tackling knife crime.

“I am mindful South Yorkshire’s young people are currently on their summer holidays and may have been left feeling frightened or anxious following Harvey’s death and the subsequent criminal justice proceedings.

“If you are a parent or carer and suspect your child is carrying a knife, or may be feeling under pressure to carry one, please have an open and honest conversation with them – and encourage them to tell someone they trust if they believe somebody they know is carrying a weapon.”

Rachel Baldwin, of the Crown Prosecution Service, also shared a statement, in which she said she hoped the verdict ‘bring some comfort to the Willgoose family’.

She added: “Very sadly knife crime continues to be an awful blight on local communities leaving people completely devastated by the senseless loss of young lives.

“We would like to express our huge sympathies for family and friends of Harvey Willgoose.

“We hope that these guilty verdicts bring some comfort to the Willgoose family that justice has been served here today.

“The CPS and South Yorkshire Police were able to prove that the defendant did not lose self-control but intended to deliberately attack 15 year old Harvey.

“We remind teenagers that there can be horrendous and serious consequences of carrying knives. It has been proven that if you carry these weapons, you are more likely to use them or be a victim of knife crime. You are putting yourself, other people and your future at risk.

“Please stop carrying knives and stop putting lives in danger.”

The 15-year-old will be sentenced at the same court in October.