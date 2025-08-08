South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, and Sheffield MP Louise Haigh have reacted to the guilty verdict delivered today in the Harvey Willgoose murder trial.

A teenage boy has been found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose, who was fatally stabbed at his Sheffield school earlier this year.

Harvey was attacked in the courtyard of All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road, just minutes into the lunch break on February 3, 2025.

He was stabbed in the heart, collapsed within a minute, and tragically died shortly after.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and ignited national concern over knife crime in the UK.

Reacting to the guilty verdict today, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “Today’s verdict brings some justice for Harvey, though it cannot undo the pain his family has suffered.

“He was a young boy with a bright future, and his death, especially in a school, has deeply affected our region. Every case where lives are lost is tragic, but the circumstances in Harvey’s case are particularly harrowing.”

He expressed his sympathy for the family: “My thoughts, as always, remain with his family – South Yorkshire stands with them.”

Mr Coppard also stressed the wider implications of the tragedy and the urgent need to address youth violence.

“Harvey was a young man full of potential, whose life has been lost to violence, while another young man now faces a future behind bars,” he said.

“It’s a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of knife crime and of the urgent need to invest in prevention, education, and early support to protect young lives.”

Addressing the widespread impact of the case, he continued: “Knife crime is a national issue, and we will continue to work alongside our partners to keep young people safe in our schools and communities.”

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, also shared her condolences and support for the family.

“Today's verdict will deliver justice for Harvey's family, but nothing can bring back the son, grandson, brother and friend who was so loved by his family and his community,” she said.

“All of Sheffield will be thinking of Harvey's family and all those who loved him today.”