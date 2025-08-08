The mother of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose says “no sentence is enough” as the teenager who killed her son in a school stabbing waits to learn his fate.

Harvey collapsed less than a minute after being stabbed during an incident in the courtyard of All Saints School, where both he and the boy who killed him were pupils.

Harvey sadly died a short time after the attack, which took place a few minutes into the lunchtime break on February 3, 2025.

Harvey Willgoose with his sister Sophie | Picture provided by Caroline Willgoose

Jurors convicted the teenager moments ago following a five-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and possessing a bladed article on school premises, prior to the trial beginning.

He now must wait until October to learn his fate after the judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, adjourned sentencing.

And while Harvey’s killer is facing a prison sentence, sadly no sentence passed can bring Harvey back.

When asked what length of sentence she would like to see passed down, Caroline Willgoose, Harvey’s mum, told The Star: “No sentence is enough. He's ruined so many lives.”

For some of the time Caroline was able to bring herself to be present in court during the trial, she had to face the defendant as he gave evidence.

“I went in the first day that he went in the dock and I don't think he expected to see me,” said Caroline, adding that she had to leave court when his evidence approached the circumstances around Harvey’s death.

When asked if she thinks the defendant understands the magnitude of the heartbreak he has caused, Caroline added: “I don't know. I see him looking at me. He looks at me. When I'm in there he does look at me all the time when I'm in.

“I hope that he does. But I don't know.”