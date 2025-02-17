Harvey Willgoose: Sister of Sheffield teenager backs knife-crime reforms as petition tops 33,000 signatures
The appeal on Change.org, named ‘Stop knife crime in our schools/Security is needed,’ was launched following Harvey’s death.
The 15-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death in a major incident at All Saints Catholic High School, in Granville Road, Sheffield, on February 3. A 15-year-old boy has been charged with his murder.
The petition has now been publicly supported by Harvey’s sister, Sophie Goose, in a post calling for signatures and setting out demands for knife-crime reforms in England.
Sophie wrote in a Facebook post on February 15: “On February 3, 2025, mine and my family’s world came crashing down when we were told that our beautiful Harvey had been stabbed and sadly passed away, at school where he should have been safe.
“No one should ever have to experience what we are going through right now. Our priority is not to point fingers but for change to happen.
“Please sign and support our petition. I will highlight some of the key changes we want to see to protect students and staff.”
The petition, which calls on the Government to “act NOW by implementing the following measures,” states
- “Schools must be required to immediately inform parents of any violent threats or weapon-related incidents.”
- “Strict policies must be implemented for handling students caught with weapons, ensuring they do not return without proper intervention.”
- “Parents must be held accountable for their children’s possession of weapons, ensuring that they take responsibility for preventing violent behaviour.”
It also calls for “mandatory bag checks and metal detectors/airport type body scanners and bag scanners in all schools.”
The petition, which was launched by another All Saints Catholic High School parent, Eileen Roche, was previously backed by Harvey’s mother Caroline, who also called for metal detectors in all schools.
As of this morning, the petition had already gained 33,300 signatures, including more than 4,000 names in the past 24 hours.
The topic of searches and metal detectors at schools has been widely discussed in the week since Harvey’s death.
Former children’s commission Baroness Anne Longfield said she did not want to see schools become “fortresses” and called knife crime incidents at schools.
Meanwhile, South Yorkshire knife crime campaigner and chief of the Always An Alternative charity, Anthony Olaseinde said the solution to youth knife crimes starts outside of school gates.