A 15-year-old boy is expected to enter his plea today after being charged with the murder of Sheffield teenager Harvey Willgoose.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall

Harvey, also 15, was fatally stabbed in an incident at All Saints Catholic High School, in Granville Road, on February 3.

A tribute on Sheffield United's big screen to 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose, who was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics and the arrival of an air ambulance, the teenager died at the scene.

Today (April 28), a 15-year-old will appear at Sheffield Crown Court charged with his murder, where he is expected to enter his plea.

The boy - who is also charged with affray and possession of a bladed article - cannot be named due to his age.

Harvey’s death shocked communities in Sheffield and across the country. A memorial walk against knife crime was attended by hundreds of Harvey’s friends, family and fellow Sheffield United supporters.

Harvey's coffin, bedecked in the colours and badges of Sheffield United, is carried inside Sheffield Cathedral. | Dean Atkins

Over a thousand people also attended Harvey’s funeral at Sheffield Cathedral on February 21, which was broadcast on a big screen for mourners outside.

He was remembered as a “cheeky, funny” young man who “lit up every room.”

All Saints Catholic High School was closed for several days following Harvey’s death, and floral tributes piled up at the gates outside and at at Bramall Lane football ground for days afterwards.

Harvey’s mum Caroline and his sister Sophie have called for knife arches to be installed at schools following his tragic death.

More than 49,000 people have signed a petition backed by his family calling for tighter security at schools to protect pupils from knife crime.